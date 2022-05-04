 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep
portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 13.3 feet and begin
rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above
flood stage early Friday morning and continue to rise to 17.1
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

An 8-month-old died in a hot car after her father's arrest, Georgia police say

  • 0

The father of an 8-month-old girl who died after she was left inside of a hot car has been charged with second-degree murder, Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection with the child's death, police said.

Whatley is accused of leaving his daughter inside his vehicle for several hours on Tuesday afternoon. According to Snellville Police, Whatley arrived at the police department just after 2 p.m. to retrieve his firearm from the property custodian when officers learned he had an outstanding probation charge. He was taken into custody and transported to the Gwinnett County jail. He bonded out on the unrelated charge Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Investigators said at no time did Whatley inform them that a child was inside the vehicle.

The entire interaction with Whatley was recorded on body camera, investigators said.

During the news conference, police said at some point after his arrest the suspect contacted the child's grandmother who then went to the car and found the child inside the suspect's vehicle.

The grandmother took the child to an area emergency room where she was pronounced deceased.

Whatley is expected to be transported back to the Gwinnett County jail on the second-degree murder charge Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

CNN was unable to determine at this time if Whatley has an attorney.

Snellville is located in metro Atlanta. The area saw a high temperature of 86 °F Tuesday, according to National Weather Service data.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you