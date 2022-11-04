 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden's student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in October 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett on November 4 denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo.

As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration already is temporarily blocked from canceling student debt.

Experts believe that one challenge -- brought by six states -- will likely eventually make it to the high court because it has the fewest procedural hurdles. That case is currently before the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which has issued an administrative stay of the program while it considers the states' request for a preliminary injunction.

People may still apply for loan forgiveness at the moment, however.

The Pacific Legal Foundation had asked Barrett to block the student loan plan.

