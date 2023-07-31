Amidst declining donations the American Red Cross is giving away gift cards to donors

(WTHI) - After a Summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood and platelet.
The Red Cross says it needs to see more donations now to avoid a shortage.
To encourage more to donate, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Brothers in anticipation of the release of Meg 2: The Trench.
People who donate in August will get a $10 E-gift card to a theater of their choice.
Anyone who donates before August 12 will be automatically entered to win a chance to win a three-night get-away for two in New York.
While in New York, you can go on a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.
To learn how you can schedule an appointment to donate, visit the Red Cross' website here.