Amidst declining donations the American Red Cross is giving away gift cards to donors

  • Updated
Blood

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

(WTHI) - After a Summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood and platelet.

The Red Cross says it needs to see more donations now to avoid a shortage.

To encourage more to donate, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Brothers in anticipation of the release of Meg 2: The Trench.

People who donate in August will get a $10 E-gift card to a theater of their choice.

Anyone who donates before August 12 will be automatically entered to win a chance to win a three-night get-away for two in New York.

While in New York, you can go on a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

To learn how you can schedule an appointment to donate, visit the Red Cross' website here.

