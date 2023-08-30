 Skip to main content
Amid worker shortages, the governor of Illinois calls to allow asylum seekers to get jobs

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker is set to be inaugurated for second term

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker met with leaders on Wednesday to discuss the job market. At the round-table, officials spoke about labor shortages.

Pritzker said, "the labor shortage is very real," and "thousands of jobs in the state need workers."

State leaders say allowing asylum seekers to work will help this problem. Officials are pushing for federal lawmakers to allow the state to sponsor non-citizens to work in industries seeing shortages.

Pritzker said this call-to-action isn't strictly about economic gains.

"New immigrants have been essential to the economy of the United States and to our economic growth here in the state of Illinois since, well, the very beginning," Pritzker said.

Pritzker specifically called out the Biden administration and Congress to make this change.

