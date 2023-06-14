Amid teacher shortage, Vigo County School Corporation program works to keep future educators local

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of schools are still struggling to fill open teaching jobs across the state. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are nearly 2,000 openings for teachers in the state.
They range from preschool educators to high school-level language teachers.
One local program in Vigo County hopes to address this issue. It's the Education Professions Program Summer Internship. The goal is to attract, prepare, and retain new educators from the Wabash Valley.
This ten-day summer internship gave 31 students from Vigo County an opportunity to see what it's like to be a teacher.
Katelyn Bell is a student intern from Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She wanted to get a head start in her career.
"I think it's perfect. I'm glad they started doing it, because I had no idea what I wanted to do when I got into high school. This kind of stuff is perfect, especially because of the teacher shortage," said Bell.
The program is a partnership with Indiana State University's Bayh College of Education. The program involves project-based activities and a set of essential skills for a successful teaching career. This includes enthusiasm, creativity, and patience.
Students will earn $585 dollars from the internship. In addition to that, they will also get high school, college credit and real-life experiences.
"It seems to promote the profession and give them that experience and things they need to transition from high school to college, college to career," said Cody Dolly, ISU Education Professions Student Intern Instructor.
It also gives students an idea of what grade they would like to teach.
"One student who was observing in a fourth grade and then went to a second grade for an assignment realized, oh, I really do love second grade," said Dianne Burpo, VCSC Education Professions Student Intern Instructor.
Before the program started, Bell wanted to teach pre-k. Now, she is more interested in teaching middle school students. She hopes the program will continue in the future. She has one big piece of advice for those interested in teaching.
"I would say just do it. I would say it's so helpful, even if you are not sure if you want to be a teacher. I feel like this program will definitely help you figure out if you want to be a teacher," said Bell.
While most of the summer program is already wrapped up, students and instructors overall say it was a success.