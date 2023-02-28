Americans have changed the way they exercise. Here's how gyms are adapting

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Americans have changed the way they exercise. Here's how gyms are adapting

  • 0

Planning to hit the gym during rush hour? You'll have much better luck finding an open elliptical machine than a bench press, squat rack or 30-pound dumbbells.

Strength training — also called weight training or resistance training — has surged in popularity, driven by new research on its health benefits, the growth of high-intensity gyms like CrossFit, and more women brushing off stereotypes that body building is for men only. It's just the latest in a series of radical shifts over decades in how Americans exercise.

The pandemic led more people to take up weight training, gym owners and industry experts say. After gyms reopened in late 2020 and early 2021 from Covid-19 safety restrictions, more people rushed to lift weights and use equipment they didn't have access to at home.

Post-pandemic, the surge in the popularity of weight training has helped the gym industry recover. The number of gym memberships in the United States increased 3.6% in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data from IHRSA, a trade association for the fitness industry.

Strength training has been the most popular exercise class booked during the past two years, according to ClassPass, a subscription-based fitness app. In 2022, there was a 94% increase in strength training classes from the year prior.

"Strength training has become so much more widely embraced and accepted for all kinds of outcomes — aesthetic, weight loss, bone health and balance," said Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, an associate professor of history at the New School and author of "Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America's Exercise Obsession."

At the same time, stationary cardio equipment like elliptical machines and treadmills have seen a dropoff in usage at gyms.

"There's [fewer] minutes spent on cardio [compared] to pre-Covid," Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said on an earnings call Thursday. Planet Fitness members are doing more weight training and functional exercises like push-ups and squats, he said.

Planet Fitness is reducing the available space in some gyms for cardio and adding more room for functional training and kettlebell workouts. (Planet Fitness' stock has recovered completely from a Covid-related slide, touching an all-time high last year, while Life Time increased 17%.)

Changes in how people exercise have forced gyms to adapt, with new gym designs featuring more dumbbell and squat racks and open areas for lunges, deadlifts and other weighted exercises.

"In the past it was 'let's cram as much equipment into these rooms as possible,'" said Daniel Allen, an architect who has designed residential and commercial gyms around the country. "Now it's 'how much free space can we add?'"

"There's always people doing kettlebells," he said. "We're basing a lot of our initial layouts on making sure we maintain an open zone for those exercises."

How America exercised

The growth of weight training is a change from how Americans exercised for much of the last century.

During the early decades of the twentieth century, gyms were considered "sweaty dungeons" and the men who went to lift weights there were seen as "unintelligent or effete," Petrzela writes in "Fit Nation."

"People thought I was a charlatan and a nut," recalled Jack LaLanne, founder of the modern fitness movement, who first opened a club in Oakland, California, in 1938. "The doctors were against me — they said that working out with weights would give people everything from heart attacks to hemorrhoids."

There was also suspicion of women who exercised and concerns it would impact fertility.

Women typically went to separate "reducing salons" or "slenderizing salons," often located next to beauty salons, to lose weight, Petrzela said.

An advertisement for one mid-century slenderizing machine told women they could do minimal physical activity to lose weight: "Relax in luxurious comfort...No moving from one machine to another."

In 1968, Dr. Kenneth Cooper published "Aerobics," a best-seller that encouraged running, jogging and swimming to improve health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Cooper's book set off a cardio revolution and became popularized by Jane Fonda's VHS workout videos.

The arrival of Nautilus and Universal strength training equipment in the 1970s and 1980s made weightlifting more attractive to a broader range of people. These machines were approachable and had adjustable weight plates that were easy to use.

Nautilus machines helped to bring strength training into the broader mix of exercises. Clubs with Nautilus in their name and the company's equipment inside began popping up across the country.

'Everybody is using dumbbells'

But today, free weights have become the more popular form of strength training. And weight lifting has grown in recent years in part due to new research on the benefits.

The latest federal health guidelines recommend at least two sessions a week of muscle-strengthening activities that are moderate- or high-intensity and involve all major muscle groups.

The rise of CrossFit has also led high-intensity workouts with squat racks to become more popular with the broader public, especially among women.

"Prior to CrossFit, that kind of equipment was associated with body building," Petrzela said. "Seeing a lot of people do that for functional fitness has demystified it."

Gale Landers, CEO of Fitness Formula Clubs in Chicago, said his clubs have removed 10% to 15% of cardio equipment to make room for more free weights and benches. Fitness Formula has also added turf areas where people can do functional training.

At Genesis Health Clubs, a chain of 61 gyms mostly in the Midwest, "you'll go in and see every one of the squat racks full," said CEO Rodney Steven.

Genesis clubs have added more squat and dumbbell racks to keep up with demand for strength training and downsized cardio areas.

"Free weights are the biggest increase we've seen at all our clubs," Steven said. "Everybody is using dumbbells."

