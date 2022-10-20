 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

Southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph will combine with low
humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather
conditions Friday afternoon and early evening.

Avoid open burning if possible Friday afternoon and early
evening.

Americans can now select their sex marker in Social Security records

Americans can now select their sex marker in Social Security records

People can now choose their sex marker in their Social Security records.

 Adobe Stock

People can now choose their sex marker in their Social Security records, the Social Security Administration announced Wednesday. It's the latest step in the Biden administration's effort to be more inclusive of transgender Americans.

While people will still need to show documentation to prove their identity, they will no longer need to provide medical or legal records of their sex designation, the agency said.

"The Social Security Administration's Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security number card application process," said Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi.

The move is part of the Biden administration's push to make it easier for transgender people to access government services and to increase their visibility in data. Changing their designation in Social Security records will improve their experience accessing retirement benefits, obtaining health care and applying for jobs, according to a White House fact sheet issued in March.

As part of the effort, the Department of State began allowing US citizens to select an "X" as their gender marker on their passport applications in April. The Department of Homeland Security implemented an option for "another gender" for the TSA PreCheck application process in July.

Accepting self-identified sex designation

The Social Security Administration will accept people's self-identified sex designation of either male or female even if it differs from the sex listed on other identity documents, such as passports or state-issued driver's licenses.

Those who update their sex in Social Security's records will have to apply for a replacement card. Social Security cards do not include sex designation.

The agency is exploring updating its policy and systems to allow an "X" designation, but people cannot currently include a nonbinary or unspecified sex marker.

