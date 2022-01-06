Americans are tired of Covid and ready to spend

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

Americans are tired of Covid and ready to spend

The Omicron variant may be hurtling the labor market, hospitals, travel and in-person events into states of upheaval, but it's not expected to deter consumers from spending, Wells Fargo economists said Wednesday.

Consumer spending is expected to remain strong in 2022, despite an obstinate virus, a new variant causing a surge in infections, and some of the highest rates of inflation ever experienced by the majority of Americans, Wells Fargo economists Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery wrote in their report.

The reason for the rosy outlook: US consumers are growing sick and tired (and maybe even growing somewhat comfortable) with the ongoing pandemic. As the pandemic enters its third year, people have little appetite for increased restrictions, especially after getting a "taste of 'normalcy'" last year once vaccines became available and the service sector reopened, the economists wrote.

"The Covid fatigue is real," Quinlan said to CNN Business in an interview. "And especially given the less deadly nature of this particular variant, I don't see it causing this watershed change in consumer behavior."

Consumers are becoming increasingly desensitized with each new wave of the virus, and increased immunity -- via higher vaccination rates and boosters -- is playing a role, Quinlan said. In December 2021, Wells Fargo's High-Frequency Consumer Dashboard showed month-over-month gains in consumer confidence, consumer sentiment and credit card spending in spite of a rash of daily new Covid-19 cases.

In November, consumer spending rose 0.6%, or $104.7 billion, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released late last month.

Analysts at consulting firm McKinsey & Company have seen similar gains in consumer sentiment and spending. A report from the firm published last month showed that consumer spending trends, out-of-home purchasing activity, confidence in post-pandemic economic recovery and omnichannel shopping experiences have been on an upswing since March 2021.

"I think we will continue to see elevated spending in grocery and non-food areas, because consumers are still not engaging in their No. 1 choice for discretionary spending, which is travel," said Jessica Moulton, a McKinsey senior partner.

And while fatigue may be one potential driver, Moulton sees it as something else.

"Consumers are growing more confident in our ability to manage the [pandemic] health challenges," she told CNN Business. "We're all growing into a greater level of comfort."

Predictions can often be choppy, particularly in this "era of unpredictability," Wells Fargo's Quinlan said.

He said people are being conscientious, they're concerned, and "I don't think anyone is being complacent about the risks." But Omicron does not appear to present as much of a potential headwind as last summer's Delta variant, he said.

"If there's nothing worse than the Omicron variant, then I think inflation remains the bigger bogeyman," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.