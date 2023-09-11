American Red Cross calls for all blood types to donate amidst nationwide blood shortage

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - The American Red Cross says demand for blood at hospitals is greatly outpacing donations.
The nonprofit cites recent natural disasters and a lack of donors over the summer as the reason for this issue.
The Red Cross says it urgently needs donors of all blood types to help.
How to Donate
Schedule an appointment on the Red Cross' website here, or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Bring a driver's license or two other forms of identification to check-in.
People as young as 17 can donate as long as they're in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. Other weight and height restrictions may apply.