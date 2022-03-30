American Lung Association calls for zero-emission vehicles by 2050

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Lung Association is hoping to bring over $1 trillion in public health benefits in the next 30 years.
It said this is by reducing carbon emissions.
An ALA study found by the year 2050, they hope to transition toward having all zero-emission vehicles.
The American Lung Association said this could save around one hundred ten thousand lives nationwide.
Here in Indiana, the ALA said 3,300 lives could be saved.
The ALA added this could also save $36 billion in public health here in the Hoosier state.
"You hear about zero-emission vehicles as this cool new toy you could be pursuing, but really these are public health decisions that are being made. I always say transportation choices are public health choices," Will Barrett of the American Lung Association said.
For more information on the study, click here.