American Legion retires old American flags

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - After American flags have been flying for a while, they get worn down.
That's why people in Marshall, Illinois, gathered to retire some flags at the American Legion Post 90 Flag Retirement Ceremony. The American Legion takes down torn and tattered American flags to burn them, which is the proper way to dispose of them after an honorable ceremony.
John Yealey is with the American Legion. He says that it's important to retire tattered flags that represent our country.
"That flag stands for that symbol. It stands for everything you're fighting for, your family, your friends, your country, everything. So, you wanna make sure that symbol is taken proper care of," he said. "It's a deep meaning when you serve the country and wanna make sure it's handled right."
The American Legion hopes to do this every year.