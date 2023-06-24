American Legion members sleep on the sidewalk to raise awareness for homeless veterans

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization isn't sleeping in a comfy bed tonight, and it's all for a good cause.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 172 in Jasonville, Indiana is hosting its 4th Annual Box City event. Members will be sleeping on the sidewalk on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
This is to bring recognition to homeless veterans in the area. Members talk about why they're participating in this event.
"I think a lot of people don't realize there's so many homeless veterans out there. It's kinda out of sight, out of mind. They don't see them around here, so they don't take into consideration that if they're not here, they're still out there,” said American Legion members.
All donations from this event will go to Reach Services in Terre Haute to help homeless veterans.