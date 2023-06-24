 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

American Legion members sleep on the sidewalk to raise awareness for homeless veterans

  • Updated
  • 0

American Legion members sleep on the sidewalk to raise awareness for homeless veterans

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization isn't sleeping in a comfy bed tonight,  and it's all for a good cause.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 172 in Jasonville, Indiana is hosting its 4th Annual Box City event. Members will be sleeping on the sidewalk on Saturday and into Sunday morning. 

This is to bring recognition to homeless veterans in the area. Members talk about why they're participating in this event.

"I think a lot of people don't realize there's so many homeless veterans out there. It's kinda out of sight, out of mind. They don't see them around here, so they don't take into consideration that if they're not here, they're still out there,” said American Legion members.

All donations from this event will go to Reach Services in Terre Haute to help homeless veterans.

Recommended for you