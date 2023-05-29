Ameren Illinois start pole recycling program

Ameren Illinois has program to recycle retired or broken power poles and the results are positive.
The initiative started in 2022. That year the company diverted nearly 750 tons of wood waste from being discarded into local landfills.
Power poles are damaged or retired for several reasons:
- Poles broken after a storm
- Poles broken after a vehicle accident
- Upgrade or storm harden the electric grid to remove poles at the end of lifespan
- Commercial or industry business leaves a community and the poles and equipment need to be removed
The utility works with Blackwood Solutions, a recycling company that specializes in repurposing or recycling old or broken power poles for fencing, landscaping or building materials. Customers and non-profits can still request decommissioned poles from Ameren Illinois to use for parking lot borders and fences.
Prior to recycling initiative, Ameren Illinois placed its wood waste into dumpsters, which was hauled away and consumed a sizeable footprint in the landfill. A typical 40-foot pole weighs approximately 1,000 pounds.
The average lifespan of a utility pole is 40 years, due to a chemical treatment that keeps the bugs and decay out of the inside. Ameren Illinois installs about 12,000 poles per year. The company has approximately 1.3 million single poles and nearly 9,500 multi-pole structures across its 43,700-square-mile service territory.
Ameren Illinois is extending its agreement with Blackwood Solutions in 2023 to include recycling wooden pallets.