Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ameren Illinois continues natural gas upgrades in Robinson

Ameren Illinois Gas Line

ROBINSON, Ill. – Ameren Illinois is continuing its natural gas upgrades in Robinson, Illinois as crews replace vintage steel pipeline and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.

In April, crews working on behalf of Ameren Illinois will begin working on the east side of downtown Robinson from the courthouse to the refinery between the railroad and Illinois Route 33.

Approximately 14,000 feet of natural gas pipeline and nearly 150 individual customers' gas services will be upgraded. The new polyethylene pipeline will have tracer wires installed alongside the piping to allow it to be located after the pipe is buried. 

"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Colby Sawin, Director of Eastern Gas Operations. "Many customers think of Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to the eastern portion of the state. We have more than 80 full-time natural gas employees in the region who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects."

Ameren Illinois is asking motorists driving through these local neighborhoods to be mindful of the trucks moving and employees working near the streets and to slow down in the work zone.

For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual services over to their new services just before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it.

If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.