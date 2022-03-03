Ameren Illinois continues natural gas upgrades in Robinson

ROBINSON, Ill. – Ameren Illinois is continuing its natural gas upgrades in Robinson, Illinois as crews replace vintage steel pipeline and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.
In April, crews working on behalf of Ameren Illinois will begin working on the east side of downtown Robinson from the courthouse to the refinery between the railroad and Illinois Route 33.
Approximately 14,000 feet of natural gas pipeline and nearly 150 individual customers' gas services will be upgraded. The new polyethylene pipeline will have tracer wires installed alongside the piping to allow it to be located after the pipe is buried.
"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Colby Sawin, Director of Eastern Gas Operations. "Many customers think of Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to the eastern portion of the state. We have more than 80 full-time natural gas employees in the region who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects."
Ameren Illinois is asking motorists driving through these local neighborhoods to be mindful of the trucks moving and employees working near the streets and to slow down in the work zone.
For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual services over to their new services just before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it.
If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.