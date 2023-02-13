Amendments fail for bill on voluntary gun training for Hoosier teachers, bill heads for third House reading

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A bill in Indiana to establish voluntary teacher handgun training cleared another hurdle on Monday.
House Bill 1177 was ordered engrossed on its second reading, setting up a third vote before possibly going to the Senate for consideration.
Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour authored the legislation in an effort to defend schools in case of an active shooter situation. Under the bill, teachers could opt into 40 hours of specialized training with a qualified instructor. The training would include responding in high-stress situations and handling multiple shooters.
On Monday, Rep. Ed DeLaney of Seymour introduced two amendments. The first would've eliminated the provision to keep the names of participants confidential. DeLaney said parents deserved to know which teachers are carrying guns, as some might not be comfortable with it. Lucas said making the list public could possibly draw shooters to particular schools and classrooms if they know the teachers aren't armed. The amendment failed in a 29 to 67 vote.
The second amendment would have required the training to be solely through the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Rep. DeLaney said the opportunity to offer the training shouldn't be open to just anyone.
"I think we need to have it in the control of ILEA. So they can monitor the instruction. They can make sure it's consistent and make sure it's doing the best thing to protect our children," Delaney told his fellow lawmakers.
Rep. Lucas said certified personnel have hundreds of hours of training. He said he has worked for one year with law enforcement and safety experts to put together the legislation focused on active shooters in a school environment.
"I'm not asking these people to be SWAT members... what this is is a standardized curriculum format, designed by professionals, paid for by the state, to encourage to put another tool in their toolbox that will keep their schools safe," said Lucas.
He didn't want to see a mandated training through the academy or any specific organization because he wanted to protect districts' ability to determine their own policies.
The amendment failed in a 30-66 vote. The bill must pass a third reading before moving to the senate.