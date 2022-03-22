Ambulance providers answer questions on Knox County service proposals

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three services have proposals in the running for being Knox county's provider. Those are Good Samaritan Hospital, AMR, and Knox County EMS.
Early in March, county and city leaders met to discuss the three options. Now two weeks later, the entities met again to go over questions.
Some of those questions were about long-distance transports. Good Samaritan plans to have an extra ambulance on the ready while AMR plans to use air units for those transports.
Good Samaritan also explained its $800,000 income guarantee further. Basically, the county pays $800,000. The hospital will refund any money to the county that is left under that amount. Any costs above $800,000 will be the responsibility of Good Samaritan.
AMR also answered concerns about local licensing. If selected, the provider would secure a medical license from Knox County.
"It's going to be a difficult decision but having as much information as possible will make it a lot simpler. So I think we're really close to making a decision that I think is going to provide good service to Knox County," Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook said.