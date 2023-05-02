AMBER Alert issued out of Indianapolis for infant

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Authorities have issued a statewide AMBER Alert at the request of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim is Jackson Shugars. He is a white seven-month-old infant who has blonde hair with blue eyes. The infant was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis. Shugars is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is a white woman with a black and white jacket, with black leggings. She is believed to be driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with 'Indiana in God We Trust' plate TUN805.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-6540 or 911.