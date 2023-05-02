AMBER Alert cancelled out of Indianapolis for infant

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Authorities have cancelled the statewide AMBER Alert at the request of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Below is the original information while the Alert was active.

The victim is Jackson Shugars. He is a white seven-month-old infant who has blonde hair with blue eyes. The infant was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis. Shugars is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is a white woman with a black and white jacket, with black leggings. She is believed to be driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with 'Indiana in God We Trust' plate TUN805.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-6540 or 911.