Amazon's Alexa tells 10-year-old child to touch penny to exposed plug socket

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY, JANUARY 07... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday, January 07. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, January 06. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&