Alzheimer's legislation helps Hoosiers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100,000 people in Indiana suffer from Alzheimer's and other memory diseases. And officials say that number is expected to increase by 20 percent in the next five years.
House bill 1177 passed last April, but now the Alzheimer's Association is making sure progress continues. Deanne Bennett lives in Clay County. Her grandma, mom, aunt, and brother each have a dementia disease.
Now she's dedicated to helping spread awareness about it.
"I've got to help I mean what else can I do? I haven't been able to fix my mother I'm seeing it with my brother."
House bill 1177 passing into law was a great starting point to help people affected by the disease. But one expert says more needs to be done. David Sklar explains how more legislation would help Hoosiers impacted by the disease.
"A plan that is looked at by state agencies to determine what the best practices are and a number of policy recommendations for state legislators to look at to improve Indiana when it comes to Alzheimer's and dementia and makes Indiana what we call a more dementia capable state," says David Sklar the Director of Government Affairs.
He says the next step is passing Senate bill 353. This will help further their efforts.
"Providing some Alzheimer's and dementia-specific training requirements for some of our home health workforce."
Bennett offers some support for others who may be taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer's or other dementia diseases.
"Don't take it so seriously you gotta look on the lighter side. if you can't laugh about some of the silly situations you're gonna drive yourself crazy."
The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a virtual day of action on February 1st.
This is to advocate for lawmakers to pass legislation to help Hoosiers affected by this disease.
