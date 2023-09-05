All Vigo County middle schools ready to dive in with new swim teams

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program is making a splash in Vigo County. Starting in January, all Vigo County middle schools will have a swim team.
West Vigo Middle School has had a successful swimming program for several years.
That program will serve as the baseline to create four new teams. The school corporation has already hired new coaches for the teams.
It hopes to give kids another outlet to stay healthy and learn a new skill. The teams will help build up local high school swimming programs as well.
"With the involvement of more kids in middle school swimming, they will eventually filter into the high school swimming program. And boost the high school swimming program considerably," VCSC Aquatic Director Michael Williams said.
If your child is interested in joining their school's swim team, you need to edit their final forms. You can do so in your student's online portal. Just add swimming to their sports interest list.
