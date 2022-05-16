All Vigo County fire depts. are now home to a new life-saving device

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Every single fire department in the county is now home to a new life-saving device.
It is an automated CPR-device called "Lucas 3."
Otter Creek Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Jarred Rankin says it is here to help relieve some of the human error that comes with manual CPR.
"I think it's no secret that EMS agencies and fire departments are short staffed. So, this is kind of taking over a lot of work," Rankin said.
This $394,000 life-saving project was made possible through funding from the Vigo County Health Dept. and the Vigo County Council's COVID relief funds.
County Council president Aaron Loudermilk says it was an easy "yes."
"We were instantly excited about it because it is one of those things that you can do that you feel is going to make an immediate impact on the community," Loudermilk said.
It is simple too.
All it takes is three steps...
- Lay the patient on the back plate of the machine,
- Place the suction cup on their chest,
- Press start.
News 10 also spoke with a Terre Haute firefighter paramedic who has worked with an automated CPR machine for over a year now.
She says the equipment is well worth the cost.
"For us alone, in one year, we have had seven people walk out of the hospital neurologically intact. These devices have paid for themselves, so I can't wait to see what happens for the county," Terre Haute Fire Dept. firefighter paramedic Diane Luther said.
Now, no matter where you are in Vigo County, you will have access to the same level of care.
Rankin still stresses the importance of knowing CPR. He says bystander CPR helps save lives.