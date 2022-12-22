"All those bases are covered" County officials talk future of old jail, Vigo County 9-1-1

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners are beginning to consider plans for what to do with the old county jail.
Vigo County commissioner Chris Switzer and county councilman Todd Thacker both say they'd like to get public input on what happens with the old jail.
Switzer said that there are a few possibilities they're looking at now.
He says the main consideration is demolishing the old jail.
Then, a green space would be opened in its place.
He said from there, the county would find a new direction to go with the property.
That could look like moving the Vigo County Annex there and putting apartments in its place.
News 10 also asked Switzer overcrowding in the Vigo County jail could lead to inmates being moved back into the old jail.
He said that is off the table right now.
Switzer said, for now, the main concern is the old jail not being used by anyone but dispatch.
"The big thing is we have a big, humongous county building that is currently sitting empty. We still have to pay for utilities, for dispatch that is in the basement right now. That's kind of a burden on taxpayers, so we need to move along here and figure out what we're going to do with that property," Switzer said.
If dispatch is moved out of the old jail, Switzer says there will be no public safety concern.
He says if this happens down the road, it's important to give Vigo County 9-1-1 a new place to work.
Two places it could go would be the Terre Haute Police Department's dispatch center.
"I don't think at any time we will ever be without dispatch. There's also a backup dispatch center at Indiana State University, so all those bases are covered," Switzer said.
Switzer and Thacker say they want to hear the public's opinion on what they'd like done with the old jail.
Thacker says he and the rest of the council will continue to work to find the best solution after the new year.
"I believe the county council will want to see what is it that you're wanting to do with it? What is possible? What is the best long-term results for the county taxpayers?" Thacker said.
Switzer also says the extra jail space could become more space for public correction officials if needed.
He says ultimately whatever decision is made needs to make the best use of taxpayer money.