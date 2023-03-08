"All of us kind of have this light..." New non-profit Soul Light Minstries to bring light to old motel; Brazil community

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- A new non-profit hopes to meet the needs of the community by renovating the old Villa Motel in town.
After living for 15 years in Brazil, Maranda McKinney began thinking of ways she could help her hometown. That's when she and others came up with Soul Light Ministries.
"The idea is that all of us kind of has this light inside of us," she said. "That's kinda been dimmed down by this world."
But, now McKinney and company are looking to brighten that light. That looks like serving and taking care of others. The ministry plans on doing just that by opening a medical and community center at the old Villa Motel in Brazil.
McKinney said people can receive free or reduced health care there. They can also develop a community through after-school or mentoring programs. Additionally, a thrift shop will be on-site where people can shop or donate items.
McKinney said the ministry is trying to help everyone they can.
"People don't always have the money they need to get their needs met," she said. "Our goal is to facilitate a way to meet each other's needs."
McKinney said the medical center should open for services in a few weeks. Right now, she and her team are collecting items for the thrift store. While the group is in its infancy, McKinney hopes this light will soon burn brighter.
"Just making a bright spot here in the community where everyone has their own needs met," she said. "But, also feels like they're walking in their own purpose."
To donate or find out more about Soul Light Ministries, click here.