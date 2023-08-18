"All of these moves are very, very important..." New study shows how much it would cost Illinois to change energy grid operators

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- There are some concerns when it comes to the costs and health of Illinois' energy grid. That's why the Illinois Commerce Commission is opening up a comment period for a recent energy study.

Last year, the Illinois Commerce Commission asked Ameren Illinois to conduct a study on power grid operators. The group was curious if switching energy grid operators would be helpful.

"The Illinois Commerce Commission wants to make sure they are not missing out on any opportunities available to them," George Gross, a professor of computer and engineering at the University of Illinois, said.

Currently, there are two power grids in the state. In the north, the PJM Interconnection runs the grid. The southern and middle parts of the states are operated by the midcontinent independent system known as MISO.

The study wanted to see if it was cost-effective for the middle and southern regions to move to PJM. Gross said the study found it would not have been.

"[With] the past history of the prices in those two markets," Gross said. "It's very, very clear that this is a much better alternative for Ameren to continue operating in that market."

Gross said moving to PJM would increase net costs in Illinois by $3.4 billion by 2032.

These costs must be kept down as the ICC initiated this original study due to high energy costs from customers. Ameren said that was the result of dramatic power supply costs last year.

Gross said concerns and results of this study should be a turning point for the Illinois Power Grid. Severe weather and the emphasis on electric energy will put more pressure on the grid.

"All of these moves are very, very important," he said. "Do not be surprised that we are going to be growing the electricity load because of this electrification."

Stakeholders have until October 2nd to file comments on this report.