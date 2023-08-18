 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"All of these moves are very, very important..." New study shows how much it would cost Illinois to change energy grid operators

  • Updated
  • 0
"All of these moves are very, very important..." New study shows how much it would cost Illinois to change energy grid operators

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- There are some concerns when it comes to the costs and health of Illinois' energy grid. That's why the Illinois Commerce Commission is opening up a comment period for a recent energy study.

Last year, the Illinois Commerce Commission asked Ameren Illinois to conduct a study on power grid operators. The group was curious if switching energy grid operators would be helpful.

"The Illinois Commerce Commission wants to make sure they are not missing out on any opportunities available to them," George Gross, a professor of computer and engineering at the University of Illinois, said.

Currently, there are two power grids in the state. In the north, the PJM Interconnection runs the grid. The southern and middle parts of the states are operated by the midcontinent independent system known as MISO.

The study wanted to see if it was cost-effective for the middle and southern regions to move to PJM. Gross said the study found it would not have been.

"All of these moves are very, very important..." New study shows how much it would cost Illinois to change energy grid operators

"[With] the past history of the prices in those two markets," Gross said. "It's very, very clear that this is a much better alternative for Ameren to continue operating in that market."

Gross said moving to PJM would increase net costs in Illinois by $3.4 billion by 2032.

These costs must be kept down as the ICC initiated this original study due to high energy costs from customers. Ameren said that was the result of dramatic power supply costs last year.

Download PDF Ameren

Gross said concerns and results of this study should be a turning point for the Illinois Power Grid. Severe weather and the emphasis on electric energy will put more pressure on the grid.

"All of these moves are very, very important," he said. "Do not be surprised that we are going to be growing the electricity load because of this electrification."

Stakeholders have until October 2nd to file comments on this report.

Recommended for you