All-clear is given to Terre Haute's Ivy Tech campus after bomb threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college campus received the all-clear after a bomb threat.
News 10 reached to Ivy Tech Community College after we heard reports about a threat on Friday.
A representative from Ivy Tech told us they received bomb threats at several locations.
They went on to say their public safety team, along with police, are working together to investigate.
Several campuses, including the Terre Haute location, were cleared and able to return to normal.
See the full statement from Ivy Tech below.
"Earlier today Ivy Tech Community College received bomb threats at several locations. Police have been notified, and our public safety team is working with police in all locations to ensure the safety of our campus environment. Several campuses, including Ivy Tech Terre Haute, have been cleared to resume normal operations."