All adults should be screened for hepatitis B at least once, CDC says

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 20.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 21.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 22.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

All adults should be screened for hepatitis B at least once, CDC says

  • Updated
  • 0
All adults should be screened for hepatitis B at least once, CDC says

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all adults should be screened for hepatitis B.

 NIAID/CDC

A new recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all adults should be screened at least once in their lifetime for hepatitis B, an illness that's linked to liver disease and cancer.

The agency estimates 580,000 to 2.4 million people live with hepatitis B, known as HBV, and two-thirds might not know about their infection. Many people infected with hepatitis B clear the virus, but acute infection can lead to chronic hepatitis B, which is linked to increased risk of liver cancer and cirrhosis. People with chronic hepatitis B are 70 to 85% more likely to die early.

"Chronic HBV infection can lead to substantial morbidity and mortality but is detectable before the development of severe liver disease using reliable and inexpensive screening tests," the agency said in a report released Thursday.

Hepatitis B spreads through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, which can occur through sex, injecting drugs, or during pregnancy or delivery.

The CDC's previous recommendation was made in 2008 and urged testing for people at high risk. Now, the agency recommends screening for everyone 18 and older at least once. The agency continues to recommend that pregnant people be screened during each pregnancy, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated or tested in the past. People at high risk -- including those who are incarcerated, have multiple sex partners or have a history of hepatitis C infection -- should be tested periodically.

The symptoms of acute hepatitis B infection can include fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, dark urine and jaundice, among others; these signs can take months to appear and can last for weeks or months, but most people clear the infection. People who progress to develop chronic hepatitis B often feel fine and don't have symptoms, sometimes for decades. But if symptoms do appear, they can look like the acute infection -- and may be a sign of advanced liver disease.

Several medications are available to treat people with chronic hepatitis B. There is also a highly effective vaccine against hepatitis B.

"Although a curative treatment is not yet available, early diagnosis and treatment of chronic HBV infections reduces the risk for cirrhosis, liver cancer, and death," the CDC said. "Along with vaccination strategies, universal screening of adults and appropriate testing of persons at increased risk for HBV infection will improve health outcomes, reduce the prevalence of HBV infection in the United States, and advance viral hepatitis elimination goals."

