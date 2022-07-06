Alderpersons proposition passes

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey Illinois alderperson's proposition passed last week in the Illinois elections.
This was to change the city of Casey's elected alderpersons. Each of the 3 districts currently has two alderpersons.
Now there will be one from each ward and three will serve at large. The mayor of Casey says nothing is set in stone yet...
But he thinks the city will move forward.
"I'm gonna speculate that the at-large positions will be on a two-year term and the actual ward positions will be a 4-year term that way I won't have all 6 trying to re-run the same year," says Casey Mayor Michael Nichols.