TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- April is Alcohol Awareness Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the u.s. each year.
this is why the month of april is national alcohol awareness month.
it's goal is to educate people about prevention and treatment.
dying from excessive alcohol use is the third leading cause of preventable death in the u.s.
alcohol can cause various health issues such as cancer, liver disease, and heart disease.
binge drinking can cause you to develop alcohol poisioning and die.
alcohol related health issues have always been a major problem in the u.s.
but issues have heightened during the pandemic.
in 2020, alcohol related deaths increased by 40 percent for people among the ages of 35 to 44.
dr. morgan cutlip is a relationship expert and works to help families struggling with alcohol use disorder recieve support.
if you have close family members who have struggled with alcohol you are at a higher risk of developing a problem.
you should try to avoid alcohol all together or limit your intake.
it is reccomended for men to not drink more than 2 drinks a day and for women to limit the intake to 1 drink.
if a family member is struggling with alcohol use disorder you should recommend them to a suport group.
you can also offer solidarity and tell them they are not facing this alone.
lastly, let them know that you will support them in every way can but in the end it is up to them to make the change.
a relationship expert encourages those struggling to never give up.
i think sometimes we minimize the effects of alcohol because it's just part of our culture or society or just drinking casually so i think giving a little time and examining your relationship is so important because this is a type of addiction that really affects so many people in our country
"know that recovery is possible people do it all the time there are wonderful systems in place to help you on that path