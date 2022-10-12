Airport board works to limit the bird population around the property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Airport held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss airport overlay zoning ordinances.
Zoning ordinances are rules set to protect airports and the public.
Members discussed maintaining the wildlife population around the airport.
Birds are known to get stuck in plane engines, which could cause a crash.
The meeting was about strengthening the city's ordinances around this issue. News 10 spoke with the airport's consultant, Monica Newhouse, about why they want to improve those ordinances.
"We've got a lot of people coming in and out that we want to protect, so it's just for safety, and that's our primary concern," Newhouse said.
The airport's ordinances discourage bodies of water, like ponds, around the airport to make it unappealing for birds.
Newhouse says that if there's a body of water, it should have a certain design to deter birds.