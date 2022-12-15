Airport board hopes to boost Terre Hauter tourism with 2024 airshow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport board is excited to see the return of the airshow.
We told you earlier this week the airshow is slated to return in June of 2024.
The Blue Angles will return with brand-new equipment. The board is also looking to get vintage aircraft as well.
Board members say the show will boost Terre Haute's growing tourism industry.
"You know, with the casino, I think it's going to be open in March of 2024. Wow, look at that I mean, here comes the casino, and here comes an airshow," Board President Rick Burger said. "If someone tells you there's not anything going on in the Wabash Valley, you're missing the boat."
The air show committee plans to meet in January to solidify plans for the event.