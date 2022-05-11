 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Airbnb unveils new way to book longer stays ahead of summer travel season

  • 0
Airbnb announced new ways to search for and book homes on the platform in response to the rise of remote work and the number of customers choosing longer stays.

 Jens Kalaene/picture alliance/Getty Images

Airbnb on Wednesday announced new ways to search for and book homes on the platform in response to the rise of remote work and the number of customers choosing longer stays.

The new features include the ability to more easily divide trips between two homes when options for longer stays are limited and a search tool that surfaces properties via specific categories, such as whether the house offers "creative spaces," a chef's kitchen or a pool. The features were unveiled at a company keynote event ahead of the all-important summer travel season.

"The way people travel has changed forever," Brian Chesky, Airbnb's cofounder and CEO, said in a statement ahead of the event. Chesky touted the new features as "the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade."

The updates come as Airbnb recently reported business was booming again after being clobbered by the pandemic's hit to the travel industry. In its most recent earnings report, Airbnb posted quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 70% from the same period last year.

The company said nearly half of the nights booked on Airbnb in the last three months were for trips of a week or longer. Chesky suggested the new Split Stays feature, which allows customers to book back-to-back stays at multiple home in the same area, is intended to meet this shift in demand.

With this option, which will automatically appear in search results, Airbnb users will typically see around 40% more listings when hunting for longer stays, the company says.

Airbnb's new way to search, dubbed Airbnb Categories, lets users look for places to stay using 56 categories based on a home's style -- including options for tiny homes and yurts -- as well as location and proximity to a travel activity. Chesky said this new way to search comes after people have become "more flexible about where they live and work," a trend that Airbnb has also embraced by allowing its employees to "live and work anywhere."

The company also announced bolstered travel protections for guests, which will be included for free with every booking. Dubbed AirCover, the protections offer users similar accommodations or refunds if their booking was canceled, if they can't check into a home, or if the listing wasn't as advertised. Moreover, the company said customers will get access to a 24-hour safety line if they ever feel unsafe during their stay.

Wednesday's updates come after the company previously announced "strict anti-party measures" ahead of the summer holidays, marking its latest attempt to crack down on people seeking to use its platform to host unauthorized ragers. Chesky first announced the company's ban on "party houses" in 2019, after five people were shot and killed at a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental house in Orinda, California.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

