Aiming for success, new archery business opens in Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new archery sporting business is open in Haute City Center.
On Monday, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Straight Shooter Archery.
The space features a 10-lane indoor archery range. There are three certified bow technicians on staff to assist customers with set-up and repairs. The shop also offers archery products.
"If you're a novice, you've never shot a bow before, up to a professional shooter. We have something for everyone. We don't want it to be intimidating to anyone. We want to make sure that everyone is welcome Everyone can come in and enjoy," said CEO Jack Patterson.
Archery classes are slated to start in February of 2023. Beginner and advanced lessons being offered. Call the business at (812) 264-3901 for more information.