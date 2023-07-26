AgRevolution hosts ribbon cutting for Vincennes facility

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes agricultural producers have a new place to go for products and services.
AgRevolution, an agricultural equipment dealership providing industry-leading products and support services to southern Indiana and western Kentucky farming communities, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest location in Vincennes.
It is located at 1180 East Elkhorn Rd. That's where the Knox County Chamber of Commerce hosted Wednesday's ribbon cutting, which was followed by facility tours and product showcases with industry experts.
The facility serves local farms that yield a wide range of products and rely on quality machinery and services to maximize operations. AgRevolution Vincennes houses a full line of AGCO equipment to meet all customers' needs, regardless of operational size or scope.