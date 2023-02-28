Agencies have 30 days to ban TikTok on government devices, White House says

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Agencies have 30 days to ban TikTok on government devices, White House says

  • 0
Agencies have 30 days to ban TikTok on government devices, White House says

Federal agencies have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices.

 Adobe Stock

The White House has directed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices.

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in guidance issued Monday that all executive agencies, and those they contract with, must delete any application from TikTok or its parent company, ByteDance, within 30 days of the notice, with few exceptions. Within 90 days, agencies must include in contracts that the short-form video app cannot be used on devices and must cancel any contracts that necessitate the app's use.

The guidance memorandum from the Biden administration will bring the executive branch and its contractors into compliance with a bill passed at the end of last year requiring federal agencies to ditch TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. It marks the latest effort to clampdown on the app amid renewed security concerns about its US user data and fears that it could find its way to the Chinese government.

The bill swiftly moved through Congress in December, landing in the massive year-end omnibus spending package.

Reuters first reported on the guidance.

US officials have raised concerns that the Chinese government could pressure ByteDance to hand over information collected from users that could be used for intelligence or disinformation purposes. As CNN has previously reported, independent security experts have said that type of access is a possibility, though there has been no reported incident of such access to date.

Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, called such a ban "little more than political theater."

"The ban of TikTok on federal devices passed in December without any deliberation, and unfortunately that approach has served as a blueprint for other world governments," Oberwetter said in a statement, adding: "We hope that when it comes to addressing national security concerns about TikTok beyond government devices, Congress will explore solutions that won't have the effect of censoring the voices of millions of Americans."

Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, responded Tuesday to a question following the announcement, saying that the US is "generalizing the concept of national security," "abusing national power" and "unreasonably suppressing enterprises of other countries."

Canada announced it would also be banning the app on government devices beginning as soon as Tuesday, and the European Commission last week issued its own prohibition on the app on official devices, citing cybersecurity concerns.

Over half of all US states have also partially or fully banned TikTok on the devices of government employees, and the US House of Representatives previously announced it had restricted the app on electronic devices managed by the chamber.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to be the sole witness at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing scheduled for late March.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.