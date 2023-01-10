After two suspected catalytic converter thieves were busted - here's how Vigo County residents can keep better track of theirs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges after alleged catalytic converter thefts.

We first told you on Monday about the recent arrests of Roger Hicks and Mark Hicks in Terre Haute.

They're from Columbus, Ohio.

We've received court documents with some details about their arrests. Last Friday, police took calls about criminal mischief near 18th Street and College Avenue.

One caller even reported seeing a man under a truck, cutting something. Officers quickly located the suspects' car.

Police reported seeing ten catalytic converters, a Sawzall, and accessories for the saw in the trunk.

Both of the men face charges of theft of precious metals and criminal mischief.

Catalytic converters are often targets for thieves because the precious metals can turn a profit.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office partnered with Midas auto shop last fall in response to rising theft numbers.

Midas is painting converters and engraving a number into them. The idea is to deter thieves while also tracking the parts if someone tries to sell them.

Local scrap yards and mechanics will report it to the sheriff's office if it is stolen. A city ordinance mandates that scrap yards comply.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse hopes to expand that to the county as well.

"I'm checking with the county to make sure that there's a county ordinance that requires them to do that as well in the county, and if there's not one, I will introduce it to the commissioners to get that done. So we're going to do all the same thing here in Vigo and the city of Terre Haute," Plasse said.

If you want to take advantage of the free program, go to the Midas location on south 3rd street in Terre Haute.

You can make an appointment by calling 812-872-5179.