After the storms: how the local insurance business is doing after several severe storms in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- People across the Wabash Valley have felt the impact of Mother Nature after going through several severe storms this year. That's led many of them to lean on their insurance coverage.
Rich Dunkin, owner of Howard Clare Insurance Agency in Terre Haute, has felt that need. He said his agency, like many others, has been busy since the June derecho. His agency received many claims for various damages like home and auto.
He said the excessive number of claims overwhelmed insurance adjusters. So much so that independent claim adjusters had to step in to help shortly after the storm.
Dunkin said claims continue to pile up and are overloading the claims process, causing a delay. Still, Dunkin said he hasn't seen an increase in the number of people looking to purchase storm insurance.
"I can't say I've seen an uptick in sales per say because of the storm insurance," he said. "Clearly, people have become more educated on their homeowner policies.
Dunkin said more people are benefitting from debris clean-up coverage as well.
This should carry on for the time being. In other parts of the country, some insurance carriers have dropped some areas in their coverage or raised insurance prices because of a numerous amount of storms.
Dunkin said the Terre Haute area is saved right now from this fate.
He said insurance carriers should have the reserves to help pay for these expenses since we've had lighter storm seasons in past years. But, building materials and continuous storm season like this could change insurance prices in the future.
"It's going to be a nasty year," Dunkin said. "It's going to be a hard year for most insurance carriers. They are all going to be hit pretty hard by this. But, if it sustains, year after year after year, it would be a big cost increase.
In the meantime, Dunkin said people need to double-check your insurance. Make sure you have insurance to cover your valuables and accounts for weather events, like hail and strong winds.