After the series of recent storms, more people are investing in back-up generators

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The recent series of storms and the frustration that tens of thousands of power outages caused have driven more people to invest in backup generators.
Backup generators can help restore power to your home or business when there's a power outage.
Without a generator, Lisa and Michael Linder would have been left in the dark for days.
"We have two refrigerators and a freezer full of food and did lose one thing," said Lisa Linder.
Their generator ran non-stop for five days, leaving it to run up to 121 hours total. To make sure everything was running properly, the Linder's reached out to "Paitson Bros. Heating and Cooling" for assistance.
"They did call after about 2 to 3 days and said, hey is there anything we should do? We said check the oil, turn it off, check the oil. That was all they had to do," said President of Paitson Brothers, Ethan Rayburn.
President of Paitson Brothers, Ethan Rayburn, says owning a back- up generator is no longer just a luxury. Now the need for a generator has increased tremendously.
"Last year, we put in about 45 generators. Since the storm, we've seen about 125 customers, and we've sold almost 40 generators, over 40 generators in that time," said Rayburn.
People invest in generators for different reasons, but Rayburn shared with me that they can be a life-saving tool too.
We have customers in hospice. We have customers with special needs children. We have a lot of people that were secured in their homes because they had a generator," said Rayburn.
Rayburn knows generators are not for everyone, but he says people need to have a clear understanding if a backup generator fits their needs.
"Some customers have been looking at it for 3 to 4 years, and they've said now is the time, you know we've looked at it, we've talked about it. We've got to stop losing power, and we got to do something about it right now," said Rayburn.
While it was a costly investment, Lisa Linder says it was a worthwhile one.
"It kept our business going. I mean that right there. For daycare parents and ourselves, and our employees, we weren't out of work," said Lisa Linder.
It's also very important to take extra precautions if you're thinking of installing a generator, as they can produce carbon monoxide if you are not careful. To prevent that from happening, it's best to move the generator several feet away from your house.