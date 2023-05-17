After months, local family has access to water thanks to donation

LEWIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family now has new access to clean water on their property.
Wednesday, the Goff family received a new water well through a "Hometown H2O" donation.
Xylem and the Chris Long Foundation organized the donation with local project partners.
A well collapsed on the family's property in Lewis, Indiana, last September.
Since then, they've relied on water from a neighbor's well located half a mile away.
They've been hauling the water using a riding lawnmower.
Representatives with Xylem shared that drinking water is something everyone should have easy access to.
"To have quality, clean drinking water, it's the most important thing to life. You can go, what, 30 days without eating? But you can only go a couple of days without drinking clean water. So it's very important," Jill Boudreau said.
The family was extremely relieved and thankful for the help.