After ISU Rave Alert about reported gunshots in Terre Haute, here's an update from police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an Indiana State University Rave Alert sent to students and staff on Wednesday.
The alert, sent to students and staff, warned about possible gunshots fired from a truck near 3rd and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute around 6:00 P.M.
On Thursday, we received more information from the Terre Haute Police Department.
Chief Shawn Keen told News 10 that officers were dispatched to 3rd and Poplar for a possible shots fired call.
Keen said officers talked with the person who called to report the gunshots. That person said he heard what he believed were several gunshots.
The person said a green truck passed them, driving east, near 4th and Poplar - but said they weren't sure where the shots actually came from.
Keen said officers didn't find any gunshot damage, and nobody reported any injuries.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.