After going MIA in the Korean War, Terre Haute native will be laid to rest after remains identified

A service member from Terre Haute killed in the Korean war will be laid to rest after his remains were identified.
Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus was serving as part of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.
Sgt. Garrigus was just 24 years old when he was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
North Korea handed over his still unidentified at the time remains in 2018.
In 2022, his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis.
Sgt. Garrigus will be interred on March 10 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Mooresville, Indiana.
More than 7,500 service members are still unaccounted for from the Korean War.