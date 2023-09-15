After FBI raid, here's the Corrective Action Plan for Paris Union School District 95

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new information on the Paris Union School District 95 corrective plan.

The investigation involved the misuse of $3.24 million in school district grant money.

This comes after the FBI raided Paris Superintend Jeremy Larson's home in Edgar County back in June.

In June, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) said, "ISBE conducted a routine audit of the Paris Union school district. Several findings and questioned costs prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring that identified approximately $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures, and unallowable salaries. The district is required to provide a corrective action plan no later than June 30 addressing each finding in the final report and to repay the questioned costs and unallowable expenses."

Larson is currently on paid leave.

The corporation's acting superintendent says the district will repay the money, adding the school district has the money in the budget to reimburse the costs.

The approved corrective action plan said there will be controls to monitor grant money spending.

On Friday, News 10 received a copy of that corrective action report. You can read the full report below.