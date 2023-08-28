 Skip to main content
After allegedly threatening suicide by cop, Terre Haute police arrest accused battery suspect

Bradley Fish

Bradley Fish

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute have made an arrest in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

On Sunday, officers were called to a home after receiving reports of domestic battery. Through their investigation, police learned Bradley Fish, 46, battered the victim several times.

At the time, police couldn't find Fish. Police said they learned Fish made several comments claiming he would do "suicide by cop" and that he would not go back to jail.

On Monday morning, police found Fish in the victim's work parking lot. He was arrested without any incident.

He was charged with Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness.

