After a propane leak forced evacuations, things are returning back to normal

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Fire officials have monitored a propane leak for nearly a full day at Horizon Health's main campus.
The leak caused Twin Lakes Rehab and Health Care and nearby families to evacuate their residences. Residents have since returned to their homes as of Friday morning.
This morning, the Paris Fire Department were monitoring gas levels and performing a controlled burn.
The propane company and fire department were last seen making efforts to empty the rest of the tank. That process may last into the weekend.
Horizon Health has reported that no one was injured. The center also shared that the campus is safe and operational.
The cause of the leak is still under investigation.