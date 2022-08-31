After a planned summer move, why aren't inmates in the new Vigo County jail yet? Here's what we found out

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to move inmates into the new jail.

Inmates were originally supposed to be moved to the new jail in July. Sheriff John Plasse says several issues have caused the delay.

They include things like:

Replacing cameras

Fixing faulty showers

Buying missing sensors for smoke detectors

Plasse says while the move is taking longer than expected, it's in the best interest of staff members and inmates.

"There are still things that are going wrong, and until it's right, we're not going to have inmates in there and have repair crews going in and fixing things that aren't done right. So I know it's frustrating. It's frustrating for me. It's frustrating for the staff at the old jail, and I guarantee it's frustrating for the inmates that have to stay there longer than they have to," Plasse told News 10.

Plasse says contractors have been working to fix the jail's list of problems.

He hopes to have the inmates moved into the new facility in September.