After a muted New Year's weekend, US braces for more Covid disruptions as students return to school

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet
Tuesday, January 11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
19.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After a muted New Year's weekend, US braces for more Covid disruptions as students return to school

  • 0
After a muted New Year's weekend, US braces for more Covid disruptions as students return to school

After a weekend of muted celebrations, Americans face the uncertainty of a new year as the nation battles another coronavirus wave, and pictured, a child receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 22, 2021.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After a weekend of muted celebrations, Americans face the uncertainty of a new year as the nation battles another coronavirus wave. And concerns are growing about the impact the virus could have over the next several weeks as students return to school.

In Atlanta, at least five metro-area school districts will begin with remote learning this week, as students prepare to return from the holiday break amid rising cases in the region. And in Washington, DC, public schools will be closed until Thursday as a winter storm thwarted plans for students and staff to pick up Covid-19 tests on Monday.

Other school officials are also changing their Covid-19 policies due to the explosion of the Omicron variant. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is requiring all adults entering its buildings and buses to wear masks upon return and has strongly encouraged students to wear masks as well.

Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics, told CNN's Pamela Brown, "When our largest school system gets back, I think we are going to see our numbers increasing even more unfortunately as a result of that."

While there may be "bumps in the road" as schools attempt to reopen in the new year amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said students have suffered enough and need to be back in class.

"Our expectation is for schools to be open full-time for students for in person learning," Cardona said on Fox News Sunday, noting the science has improved nearly two years into the pandemic and vaccines are available for school-aged children. "There's a level of urgency that we shouldn't lose around making sure that our children learn in person."

Many students are now eligible for booster shots. The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for booster shots in 12- to 15-year-olds on Monday. About half of the 12 to 15 population is fully vaccinated.

Despite the push to keep schools open, some teachers have instead pushed to move to remote learning until this wave subsides. In Massachusetts, teachers called for state officials to close schools during the worst of the surge, but were rebuffed by the education commissioner and Gov. Charlie Baker.

"There are a lot of tools and capabilities available to keep kids and adults safe in school, and we should do everything in our power to make sure that kids stay in school," Baker said, while also highlighting the state's test and stay program.

The picture was similar in New York City, where new mayor Eric Adams felt schools must remain open and rejected a request from the teachers union to begin the month with remote learning until the current wave of the virus subsides.

Hospitalizations rise as health care services are stretched thin

Early studies have suggested the Omicron variant has a reduced risk of hospitalization than previous Covid-19 variants. Even so, the sheer number of cases has already impacted health care services.

"We're seeing a surge in patients again, unprecedented in this pandemic," said Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital.

"What's coming for the rest of the country could be very serious. And they need to be prepared."

Health care workers have been exhausted by several surges since the pandemic began, and now many are getting sidelined during the rapid rise of the Omicron variant -- the most contagious strain to hit the US.

"Our health system is at a very different place than we were in previous surges," emergency medicine professor Dr. Esther Choo said.

"This strain is so infectious that I think all of us know many, many colleagues who are currently infected or have symptoms and are under quarantine," said Choo. "We've lost at least 20% of our health care workforce; probably more."

The University of Maryland Capital Region Health this week joined a growing list of medical centers in the state to activate emergency protocols after a sharp rise in cases fueled staffing shortages and overwhelmed emergency departments.

"The current demand for care is depleting our available resources, including staffing," UM Capital Region Health said in a statement Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" on Sunday that with so many cases, "even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is with Delta, there's still the danger that you're going to have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the health care system."

There is also concern that while Omicron may be a milder form of coronavirus for adults, it could pose a greater risk to children, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

"It appears to be more of an upper airway disease than a lower airway disease. That's good for most Americans. The one group that that may be a problem for is very young children -- toddlers -- who have trouble with upper airway infections," Gottlieb told Margaret Brennan on CBS' "Face the Nation.

"You're in fact seeing more croup-like infections and bronchiolitis in New York City among children. So that could be a challenge for young kids, and we are seeing rising hospitalizations among that pediatric segment," said Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration and a current board member at Pfizer.

Isolation guidelines eased but testing remains vital

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for the Covid-19 isolation period, shortening it from 10 days to five days for people who are not exhibiting symptoms.

Fauci said Sunday the likelihood of asymptomatic people transmitting the virus on days 6-10 after infection is considerably lower. Still, he said he anticipates "further clarification" from the agency about testing during that period.

"You're right, people are getting concerned about why not test people at that time?" he said. "I, myself, feel that that's a reasonable thing to do. I believe that the CDC soon will be coming out with more clarification of that, since it obviously has generated a number of questions about at that five-day period, should you or should you not be testing people? There will be further clarification of that coming very soon."

Fauci also clarified the importance of testing, noting rapid at-home tests are not as accurate as the standard PCR test, but positive at-home tests can drive people to get additional medical attention.

"People should not get the impression that those tests are not valuable. They are very valuable. They're valuable for screening. They're valuable if you do them more than once in a sequential way to tell you whether or not you're infected. I think there was sort of a surge of concern when people said that, when it came out that the sensitivity was down, but they are still very valuable tests."

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Christina Maxouris, Ben Tinker, Kevin Liptak, Elizabeth Stuart and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.