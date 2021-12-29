After 36 draws with no winner, a $441 million Powerball jackpot is still on the table.

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
JANUARY 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, January 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After 36 draws with no winner, a $441 million Powerball jackpot is still on the table

  • 0
After 36 draws with no winner, a $441 million Powerball jackpot is still on the table.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

The final Powerball drawing of 2021 is Wednesday, with the jackpot up to an estimated $441 million.

The cash value of the big win is $317.5 million, according to the game operator.

While nobody won Monday's big drawing, two tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and New Jersey, with another $1 million ticket also sold in Florida. Monday's winning numbers were 36 - 38 - 45 - 62 - 64 and Powerball 19; the Powerplay for the drawing was 2X.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

