After 20 years, Civil War Days set to return to Bridgeton

Civil War Days

 By Chris Essex

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back into history at an upcoming event. The "Bridgeton Civil War Days" are happening this weekend.

It's been more than 20 years since the last re-enactment.

You'll find demonstrations, live music, and food at the event, all authentic to the Civil War era.

Event organizers say it's essential to understand local history and have fun while doing it.

The Bridgeton Civil War Days are happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule

Saturday

8 a.m.Registration for the Brian Wilhoit Memorial Shoot

10 a.m. Brian Wilhoit Memorial Shoot

1 p.m. Hawk & Knife Throw

2 p.m. Primitive Bow Shoot

2-7 p.m. VFD Fish Fry at the new firehouse

6 p.m. Friendship Fire

Sunday

10 a.m. 18th c Church Service

11 a.m. Novelty Shoot

1 p.m. “Life and Times of William Henry Harrison” in the 1878 Barn

2 p.m. Skillet Throw

Both Days

Hearth Cooking at the 1822 Log Cabin

Corn Grinding at the Bridgeton Mill

Food available at Collom's Store and the Mill Snack Shop

Vendors in the 1878 Barn and Artisan’s Barn at the Mill

And all weekend 200th Birthday Party for the 1822 Case Log Cabin!

