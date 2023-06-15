After 13 years at the helm, Dottie King to step down as the president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a new president at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County.
After 13 years as the school's president, Dottie King announced she would be stepping down.
Her last day with SMWC will be July 1. King accepted a position as the president of the Independent Colleges of Indiana. She steps into that role on August 1.
In a written statement, King said, "This is a bittersweet moment for me because I love this institution and the incredible opportunities SMWC provides students. I have decided to utilize all the lessons I have learned throughout my career to benefit many higher education institutions, including The Woods."
While King will step down from her position as president, she will continue to serve as a chancellor. It is an honorary, unpaid position.
She started her career at SMWC in 2002 as an assistant professor of mathematics. Her resume at The Woods also includes serving as an associate professor of mathematics, chair of the sciences and mathematics department, assistant dean for undergraduate and international programs, vice president for academic affairs and interim president.
Also, in a written statement, the school's chair of the Board of Trustees, Michael McMahon, said, "Working with President King during my time on the board has been a great pleasure. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to express our appreciation for her tireless work and dedication. Under her leadership, The Woods has overcome great challenges while strategically moving the institution forward to grow enrollment, build new buildings, increase academic and athletic programming and expand the reach of this great institution in a way that I am certain would make our foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin proud."
After King exits, the interim president will be Brennan Randolph. SMWC's website lists him as the current Vice President for Enrollment Management and Institutional Technology.
McMahon said the school is committed to a smooth transition as they search for a new president.