 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adults only: Turkey Run to host an event called "Nature's Mating Game," and you have to be 18 or older to go

  • 0
'Eagles In Flight' Weekend Event at Turkey Run State Park

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may be thinking about what to do for Valentine's Day.

Well, one state park wants to help you see a glimpse of the adult side of the nature world.

Turkey Run State Park is hosting a Nature's Mating Game event on February 12.

The program will cover why Indiana's wildlife might select a partner, how they mate and what advantages come with unique anatomy.

The program will also include a demonstration of one of the state's mating strategies.

You will also get to enjoy dinner, desserts, and a cash bar with the event. You also have the option to stay overnight with your loved one as well.

You must be 18 or older to get in on the fun.

The event starts at 6 P.M. on February 12. You can buy tickets at this link.

Recommended for you